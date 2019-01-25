Domino’s Pizza Will Fix Potholes In Western New York

Domino's Pizza has been on a mission since June to fill potholes across the United States. Where are they fixing potholes in New York?

For New York, Domino's Pizza is heading to Lockport. For those not familiar with the region, it's in Western New York.

Domino's did not release a final tally on the total votes cast for Lockport but nationwide customers did cast over 190,000 votes. WYRK reports The Common Council is expected to approve the award at its next meeting on February 6th.

YOU STILL HAVE TIME TO NOMINATE CENTRAL NEW YORK

We can get our potholes fixed here. Just visit the Domino's website for more info .