Domino’s Looking To Fix CNY Potholes

It looks like Domino's wants to not only fill your stomach with delicious pizza, they want to fix potholes too. What potholes should they fix in CNY?

Domino’s Pizza is filling in potholes in towns across the country with a new ‘”Paving for Pizza” initiative. The reason: “smooth the ride home” for deliveries by making pothole repairs in towns nominated by their customers.

Literally, all you need to do is nominate a town/city. If your town is selected, Domino's will help fund the repair of the roads to get your pizza home safely and deliciously. According to Yahoo News, Domino’s has already been working with four municipalities to help repair potholes on roads in Texas, Delaware, Georgia, and California.

Let's nominate our cities and town and enjoy the road fixings!