One woman in Oswego County left two dogs locked in a hot home without food and water. Police report one of those dogs were found dead.

Syracuse.com reports that Amanda J. Chilson of Fulton, was arrested and charged with overdriving, torturing and injuring animals/failure to provide proper sustenance, a misdemeanor.

Please use this as a reminder that even if your pets are indoors, please provide the proper water/food to get through a hot day.

