Having a yard sale? It's a great way to make some extra money, and we can make it even better by following these easy tips.

Rules On What To Sell

SIphotography/ThinkStock

When it comes to clothing, you must follow the rule of thumb. If you haven't worn it in a year then out it goes. Most of us keep so much more than we need and it's just impossible to wear it all.

Remember to let it go when it comes to baby clothes and toys. Save a few things for the grandchildren, but in the big scheme of things, you won't remember what you sold.

If you don't use it, then sell it. Think of old sports equipment, the sewing machine, kitchen gadgets and that cassette player; it's all just taking up space.

Advertise Your Sale

Jon Schulte/ThinkStock

Take pictures and post on Facebook and Craigslist.

Make posters, but don't forget to take them down after the sale!

Your best bet is to join us at the World's Largest Yard Sale where thousands will be in attendance, and we take care of all the advertising.

Setting Up The Sale

Sergiy Tryapitsyn/ThinkStock

Hang all clothing. No one wants to dig through a dirty pile of sweaters and jeans.

Have it organized. Put all kitchen items in one area and so on.

Make sure everything you're selling in clean. Dust and stains won't get you top dollar.

Pricing

Eileen Bach/ThinkStock

Make sure every item has a price tag.

For like new name brand clothing start at about $3.00 per piece. Remember your in competition with eBay and other on-line shopping.

Books go for about .25 paperback and .50 for a hardcover.

Don't overprice. You're selling that chair because it's stained and it stinks.

If you want top dollar then consider an auction or selling each piece online.

Time to sell

Townsquare Media Boise

There will be early birds and if that's a no-go for you, then include that in your advertising.

Be ready to haggle. This is a game for some.

Greet all your customers so they know who's in charge and can answer questions.

Have plenty of one dollar bills and change.

Have lots of plastic grocery bags on hand.

Cross Your Fingers For Nice Weather!

Scott Lewis/ThinkStock

Unfortunately, you can go to all this hard work for a rain out. It's not a bad idea for a backup plan and date.

You Could Forget That And Let Us Do The Work

The World’s Largest Yard Sale is 8 a.m.-3 p.m. June 16th at the Herkimer County Fair Grounds. Last year's event brought over 170 vendors and more than 3,000 shoppers!