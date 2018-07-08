Every 2018 Disney Movie Has Made $100 Million in Theaters

2018 has been a garbage year for a lot of people, but not for the men and women of Disney. As noted by Exhibitor Relations, at the official halfway mark of 2018 Disney has a nearly perfect box office record: Five movies, five hits of $100 million or more.

Disney released five films through the first six months of 2018: Black Panther, A Wrinkle in Time, Avengers: Infinity War, Solo: A Star Wars Story, and Incredibles 2. Three of the five made more than $400 million in the U.S.; both Marvel movies made more than $650 million. Even Disney’s “flops” (Wrinkle in Time just barely made $100 million, Solo is stalling out around $200 million) are the sort of movies other studios would kill for.

In fact, the five Disney films of 2018 comprised $2.1 billion, a market share of more than 36 percent for the year. One of every three tickets sold to a movie in America this year so far was to a Disney movie. That’s incredible(s 2). Then again, that’s not that different from Disney’s 2017, when they released eight films and seven of them made more than $150 million in the United States. (The lone exception was the nature documentary Born in China, which grossed $13.8 million.)

Will Disney’s impressive hot streak continue through the rest of the year? It’s possible. They’ve got five more films for the back half of the year and three look like guaranteed $100 million earners no matter what the company does: Ant-Man and the Wasp, Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2, and Mary Poppins Returns. The other two, Christopher Robin and The Nutcracker and the Four Realms, are the only question marks on the slate. But if I was a betting man, I’d put my money on the Disney machine. They’re pretty good at what they do.