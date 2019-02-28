Disabled Walmart Employees May Soon Lose Their Jobs

Walmart is eliminating the store greeter positions leaving the disabled fearing for their jobs.

The "Welcome to Walmart Greeter" will soon be called a 'Customer Host" who must be able to lift 25 pounds, clean up spills, collect carts and stand for long periods of time, among other responsibilities says NPR . More than 1,000 Walmart locations will eliminate their greeters and replace them with a “customer host” by this April.

Walmart is the largest private employer in the U.S. and has a large workforce of workers with disabilities. And the job of greeter has been a particularly attractive fit, as it isn't physically strenuous and is easy to learn. [ NPR ]

Walmart acknowledged the effect on workers with disabilities and spokesman Kory Lundberg said the company will now give greeters with disabilities more time beyond April 25 to find new accommodations:

"We recognize that our associates with physical disabilities face a unique situation. With that in mind, we will be extending the current 60-day greeter transition period for associates with disabilities while we explore the circumstances and potential accommodations, for each individual, that can be made within each store. This allows associates to continue their employment at the store as valued members of the team while we seek an acceptable, customized solution for all of those involved." [ NPR ]

