Dio Memoir To Be Completed In ‘His Own Words’

Wendy Dio said the book left unfinished by late husband Ronnie James Dio would be completed using his own words, and it would “definitely” be published in 2020. The iconic vocalist died in 2010 without completing the memoir, and plans to bring it to market in the years immediately following his passing didn't succeed.

“I’m working with Mick Wall, a journalist from England,” Wendy told The Blairing Out With Eric Blair Show . “And we’re working together. November and December, I’m bringing out, putting out more stuff. And it definitely will come out 2020.”

She continued, “Ronnie wrote the book up until the middle of (Dio's time in) Rainbow . I know everything after that, and what I want to do is keep it in his words. So what we’re doing it we’re finding lots of interviews and things. So I want it to continue in Ronnie’s words, of what went on at that time and so on. … [T]he part all the way up to the middle of Rainbow is completely Ronnie, and there’s a lot of stories in there that a lot of people will be surprised about in his childhood.”

Meanwhile, drummer Simon Wright – a former member of Dio and AC/DC , and currently working with Dio Disciples – confirmed that the hologram of the singer would return in 2019. “It’s going to be different; it’s going to be a lot, lot better as far as the way it looks,” he said. “It’s the same team [working on the project] but they took it to the shop and they worked on it, and I’ve seen some of it… it looks really, really cool. It looks almost real.”

