Dio Disciples to Record Album of All New Material

Wendy Dio, the wife and manager of the late Ronnie James Dio, said that the officially sanctioned band Dio Disciples are planning to record their debut album soon.

Tim “Ripper” Owens, Oni Logan, Craig Goldy, Brjorn Englen, Scott Warren and Simon Wright are expected to start studio sessions in the near future.

“We’re just about to sign a record deal with BMG for them to start making a new record,” Wendy Dio told 96.7 KCAL-FM in a new interview. “All new material. They’re written about five songs already.” No release date has been set yet, but he said she's "going for a meeting with them next week, so I will know in a few weeks ... to go over the marketing plan and when they think that they should have the record out.”

You can listen to the interview below.

Dio was there to talk about the annual Ride for Ronnie, which takes place to mark Ronnie James Dio’s death in May 2010, while raising funds and awareness of cancer precautions, particularly among men. “Early detection does save lives,” Wendy said. “If we’d have caught it early, maybe he would have been with us today.”