Richard Gere, 1967 North Syracuse High School grad, was spotted in CNY over this past weekend. Did you happen to see him?

Richard Gere, who has ties to CNY, stopped for a bite to eat at a dinner in Syracuse on Saturday. Syracuse.com reports " Gere, 69, stopped into Julie's Diner on Route 11 for breakfast at 11 a.m. with his pregnant wife, Alejandra Silva, his father, Homer Gere, and another woman ."

If I saw Gere in person, I would be seriously star struck and start shaking uncontrollably. Don't you think he is Hollywood Acting Royalty? I could never wait on him. I think I would spill his coffee or whatever he was drinking all over him.

Diner owner Kristen Macko said:

Well, this happened today...I must say Richard Gere couldn’t have been more gracious, kind and funny thank u for letting us bother you

Maco told Syracuse.com : " He wasn't trying to hide and pretend he was someone else, he was just so nice to everyone. He was talking to everyone on the way out, so that's why we didn't feel too bad asking him if we could take a photo with him ... she asked him if he was going to the Syracuse University-UConn football game at the Carrier Dome later in the day. He said, 'No, we're going to watch it on TV. "

With more than 50 movies to choose from, what's your favorite Richard Gere movie?