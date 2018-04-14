The possibility of a Dexter revival has been whispered for some time, and it might be surprisingly easy to get star Michael C. Hall onboard. The erstwhile Bay Harbor Butcher says enough time has passed that he’s willing to return, and all it will take is a solid pitch.

That’s the word from Hall himself, who recently appeared in a Presidential capacity for Netflix’s The Crown , and will next be seen in the smaller-scale Safe with Sherlock star Amanda Abbington. The variety of projects since Dexter ’s 2013 finale are precisely what opened Hall up to playing his Showtime serial killer once more, as the actor tells Variety a good old-fashioned “Dexorcism” was needed. Now, someone just needs to give him an idea:

When ‘Dexter’ ended, I wanted to mix it up and felt like the cumulative effect of the things I have done since has served as a sort of ‘Dexorcism’ … Maybe [it could come back]. It’s a possibility given how the show ended that we could revisit ‘Dexter.’ I have just yet to, for my part, imagine or hear someone else’s idea that makes it feel worth doing. But never say never.

Most recently, Showtime denied reports of a 2018 return with Hall and Yvonne Strahovski , as spurred on by a viral poster . The network similarly shot down rumors in 2015, and boss David Nevins claimed in January “ we’re no further along ” with discussions for a potential revival. Additionally, Jennifer Carpenter (Ghost Deb!) recently signed to NBC pilot The Enemy Within , and Yvonne Strahovski remains with Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale .

It seems perhaps inevitable Dexter will return from that lumberjack life, so best pitch Michael C. Hall your ideas now.