Last month, Styx keyboardist Lawrence Gowan said that they had been considering adding 1983's "Mr. Roboto" to their set lists for five years before finally acquiescing on their most recent tour. But original lead singer Dennis DeYoung said in a new interview that it wasn't a change of heart by the band, but rather a directive from the promoters.

Speaking to Mitch Lafon, he dismissed the notion that he should make the peace with Tommy Shaw and James Young because 20 years have passed since they moved on without him. "I could forgive anybody," he said. "I belong in the band because the fans want it, and it should be that way. That's the magic. And people say, 'Come on, we're too old.' Those guys, for 20 years, have led a campaign to discredit me personally and professionally, and they've never given it up. Not even now, when ... they're playing 'Mr. Roboto' now."

He then rattled off three massive hits that he wrote, "Babe," "Don't Let It End" and "Show Me the Way," that don't feature in Styx's set lists. "The only reason they're playing 'Mr. Roboto' now, Mitch, is that the promoters have demanded it ... because they're the ones that put up the money to take the risk to give you the money to play in your town."