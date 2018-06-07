Deftones have teamed with Belching Beaver Brewery in the past to brand specific beers, and the latest release is their new "Digital Bath."

According to the band, "Digital Bath" is a New England style IPA with notes of citrus in the taste. The beer will be available for a limited time and you can see a video below of the cans being rolled out on the assembly line. There is also a brew finder on the Belching Beaver website that will help you track down which locations are serving the beer or where you can order it.

This marks the band's fourth collaboration with Belching Beaver and the third to get some attention from the brewer this year. "Phantom Bride" remains popular and is available year-round via the site. Meanwhile, "Good Morning Beautiful" started shipping to fans back in February. "Swerve City," which was the band's second beer, was launched back in June 2017.

Deftones returned to the recording studio back in March, and they've been working on music during breaks from touring. They have a handful of European festivals this month and appearances at the Louder Than Life, Austin City Limits Festival and Aftershock scheduled for the fall. Keep up with their touring here.

