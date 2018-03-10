The arrival of Jessica Jones and Luke Cage Season 2 left us wondering what next the Marvel Netflix universe might build toward. No official return for The Defenders has yet been confirmed, and star Krysten Ritter now ominously suggests “I don’t think we are doing it again.”

Ritter claimed as much in conversation with Vulture , though it’s worth reiterating that even top-billed actors aren’t necessarily the arbiters of a franchise’s future. Marvel has new Jessica Jones , Luke Cage , Daredevil , Iron Fist and The Punisher seasons to debut through at least 2019, and may not have worked out scheduling for another team-up event just yet. All the same, Ritter reveals that Marvel may never have intended a second Defenders season:

Y’know, I had a great time doing The Defenders and honestly, it was such a good experience that I would even do it again. I don’t think we are doing it again. It was never intentioned to do it again, but, you know, if I was given another opportunity, I would … My heart is in Jessica Jones, but I did have a great time doing The Defenders with the guys. We had a good time. It is what it is.

In fact, Marvel’s TV future feels somewhat chaotic overall. Disney is expected to pivot toward live-action Marvel series for its 2019 streaming service , though the Netflix series will remain in their streaming home . Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. may not have another season on ABC , and Marvel will soon have Runaways , New Warriors and Cloak & Dagger on Hulu and Freeform, respectively. There’s also FX’s Legion and FOX’s The Gifted , both of which might be swept up in Disney’s 20th Century Fox deal .

We’ve reached out for comment on The Defenders ’ potential future, and will update with any response from Marvel or Netflix. Will the solo series otherwise continue at their own pace?