Listen to Def Leppard’s New Song, ‘We All Need Christmas’

Def Leppard have released a new holiday-themed song just days after earning their first-ever nomination to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame . "We All Need Christmas," which you can listen to below, is part of a busy season of music releases for the band.

They will issue both The Story So Far: The Best of Def Leppard and Hysteria : The Singles on Nov. 30. The Story So Far includes 35 classic tracks, as well as Def Leppard's new cover of Depeche Mode's "Personal Jesus." The track was recorded earlier this year as part of the Spotify streaming service's "Spotify Singles" series.

Hysteria: The Singles is a limited-edition 10-disc vinyl box set. Highlights include "Pour Some Sugar on Me," "Animal," "Love Bites," the title track, "Rocket" and "Armageddon It," along with a pair of bonus singles, "Excitable/Run Riot" and "Love and Affection/Don't Shoot the Shotgun." The booklet features a complete discography, and an introduction written by singer Joe Elliott .

The hits package will be available as a two-CD set, as as well as single-disc edition comprised of 17 tracks; there will also be double-LP vinyl and digital editions. As a bonus for collectors, the first vinyl pressings of The Story So Far include an exclusive 7-inch single of “Personal Jesus” and “We All Need Christmas.”

Def Leppard's current tour reaches Hawaii next week, followed by dates in Asia, Australia and then the U.K. by December. Other candidates for the Hall of Fame's Class of 2019 include Stevie Nicks , the Zombies , Devo , the MC5 , the Cure , Roxy Music and Todd Rundgren , among others.