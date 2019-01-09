Def Leppard Announce Canadian Tour With Tesla

Def Leppard have announced an 11-date tour of Canada with Tesla , which will take place in July.

The British icons will follow their induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame with the run of shows starting in Halifax on July 11 and ending in Calgary on July 31. Tickets go on general sale at 10AM on Jan. 18 with a fan club pre-sale starting at 10AM local time on Jan. 11. You can see the full list of dates below.

Joe Elliott ’s group was recently listed among the hardest-gigging bands of 2018 , playing 86 shows and traveling 50,500 miles in the process. In a recent interview, the singer revealed just how important playing live is to their financial well-being.

“We did not see a great deal of money until the autumn of 1983 when we got a check for the Pyromania album and tour,” he told ThisIsMoney . “By then, even though we had sold 6 million records, we had a seven-year debt with the record label to clear. … Because of our debts, we did not see any real money until 1988, when Hysteria shifted 12 million copies worldwide.”

Asked about the most profitable year of his life, he noted, "Possibly 1998, maybe 1992 when we released Adrenalize … but actually I expect it will be last year. We did 50 shows in the United States and blasted through Japan, Australia and New Zealand – all sell-outs. I am not going to brag about how much I earned last year, but I am not penniless.”

Def Leppard previously announced a European festival tour from June 6 to July 5. Tesla launch a U.S. tour on Feb. 1 with dates running until April 26.

Def Leppard and Tesla Canadian Tour 2019

Jul 12 – Halifax @ Scotiabank Centre

Jul 13 – Monkton @ Avenir Centre

Jul 15 – Quebec City @ Centre Videotron

Jul 17 – Montreal @ Bell Centre

Jul 19 – Ottawa @ Richcraft Live At Canadian Tire Centre

Jul 20 – Hamilton @ First Ontario Centre

Jul 22 – London @ Budweiser Gardens

Jul 25 – Winnipeg @ Bell MTS Place

Jul 27 – Saskatoon @ Sasktel Centre

Jul 29 – Edmonton @ Rogers Place

Jul 31 – Calgary @ Scotiabank Saddledome