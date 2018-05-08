Def Leppard Premieres New Lyric Video for ‘Pour Some Sugar on Me’

Def Leppard fans are just a few weeks away from diving back into the band's '80s sales peak with the upcoming Volume One box — but they can start the festivities early with a new lyric video for the watershed hit "Pour Some Sugar on Me." It's available for streaming below.

Volume One — due June 1 and available to pre-order now — bundles together the band's first four studio albums while adding assorted extra content. In addition to the On Through the Night, High ’n’ Dry, Pyromania, and Hysteria LPs, the box includes a rarities disc, the Live at the LA Forum 1983 concert album, and a hardcover book including contributions from singer Joe Elliott, guitarist Phil Collen, bassist Rick Savage, and drummer Rick Allen.

Watch Def Leppard's New Lyric Video for 'Pour Some Sugar on Me'

"Volume One is an extraordinary early chronicle of a band whose global impact only continues to grow," the band points out via press release. "Def Leppard have a cumulative sales tally of over 100 million albums worldwide, not to mention putting on consistently sold-out world tours. Def Leppard recently authorized their entire recorded catalog for access on streaming and download platforms, a move that resulted in a nearly 400 percent surge in catalog sales on the first day alone, as well as appearances in the iTunes Top 10 charts in over 30 countries worldwide."

A smash hit in 1988, "Pour Some Sugar on Me" was a last-minute addition to the landmark 1987 Hysteria album. As Collen later told Classic Rock, by the time it was released as the record's third single, sales had seemingly peaked around triple platinum — not bad, but not enough to offset the many years it took to finish Hysteria. The song really only took off, however, after a surprising subset of Def Leppard fans took to the phones to request it.