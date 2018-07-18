Def Leppard Cover Depeche Mode’s ‘Personal Jesus’

The band selected its classic “Hysteria” for the A-side of the single, and a cover of Depeche Mode’s “Personal Jesus” for the B-side.

Spotify Singles were launched in late 2016, with artists venturing to Spotify Studios in New York City to record two songs per session: a new recording of an original track and a cover version of another artist’s work.

You can listen to “Hysteria” and “Personal Jesus” (via Spotify) below.

According to a statement from the band, Def Leppard have preceded recent live shows with their recording of “Personal Jesus.” The cover hews very closely to the original, but with noticeable Leppard-like flourishes, like stacked guitars and familiar background vocals that fade in on the “Reach out, touch faith” refrain.

Likewise, “Hysteria” is a faithful cover of the title track to their RIAA Diamond-certified 1987 LP. Singer Joe Elliott’s vocal is deeper and quite resonant, and guitarist Phil Collen’s solo adds a few bits of whammy bar acrobatics, just to remind you it’s a fresh version of the song.

Def Leppard’s embracing of Spotify comes six months after the band ended its holdout against streaming and digital download services and allowed its entire catalog to be posted to major outlets. Prior to that, they were engaged in legal wrangling over the financial aspects of such a deal, going so far as to re-record note-for-note covers of “Rock of Ages” and “Pour Some Sugar on Me,” in order to have some presence on digital services, but on their own terms.