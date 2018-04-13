Dee Snider Announces New ‘For the Love of Metal’ Solo LP

Dee Snider is getting closer to unveiling the next chapter of his solo career. The former Twisted Sister frontman has signed a deal with Napalm Records for the release of a new album titled For the Love of Metal .

Snider discussed the project during a recent appearance on 90.3 WMSC FM , delving into the genesis of the new music and revealing that he currently expects a summer release for the set he described as "a really exciting album I did not expect to make, especially at this point in my life."

During the segment, which you can hear below, Snider praised Hatebreed singer Jamey Jasta, who cajoled him into pursuing a new solo outing during a conversation for Jasta's podcast. "I was like, who's producing? He said, 'I am,'" he recalled. "So we went in the studio, no record deal, and people started flocking: Lamb of God , Disturbed , Howard Jones , Alissa White-Gluz . It amazed me, the enthusiasm and excitement."

Needless to say, Snider is thrilled with the end result, which he promised "turned out phenomenal" and sparked what he called "a bidding war from all the major metal labels." Snider ultimately opted to go with Napalm Records, and as he told WMSC listeners, the label has For the Love of Metal pegged for a July release.

Snider's previous solo outing, We Are the Ones , was released in 2016; for an early peek at what to expect from For the Love of Metal , check out the snippet of studio footage posted by Jasta below.