The list of December 2018 new music releases arrives just before the industry goes into its annual holiday slumber. But there's still time to grab some great stuff, whether you've been naughty or nice.

Bruce Springsteen leads the way, with an album version of his celebrated Springsteen on Broadway show. This new two-disc set coincides with the end of his 236-performance run and the Netflix premiere of a special.

Paul McCartney will reissue Wild Life and Red Rose Speedway , the first two Wings albums. Among the expanded-edition goodies is a long-hidden TV movie that was never shown. Former David Lee Roth guitarist Jason Becker 's Triumphant Hearts will feature dozens of guest stars, including Neal Schon , Joe Satriani , Trevor Rabin and Steve Vai , among others.

Van Morrison continues a torrid recent creative run with The Prophet Speaks , the follow-up to You’re Driving Me Crazy – which arrived just last April. John Mellencamp 's 24th studio album, titled Other People’s Stuff , features cover songs culled from earlier studio projects, compilations, old sessions and documentaries. He also reworked a song from a 2010 visit to the White House.

More information on these and other rock releases can be found below. We've included a sneak peek at what's to come in early 2019 too. Remember to follow our continuously updated list of New Music Releases for details on music issued throughout the year.

Dec. 7

Coldplay, Live in Buenos Aires

Jason Becker, Triumphant Hearts [Neal Schon, Joe Satriani, Steve Vai, Trevor Rabin, others]

John Mellencamp, Other People’s Stuff

Morrissey, Low in High School (deluxe edition)

Paul McCartney and Wings, Wild Life; Red Rose Speedway (reissues)

Simple Minds, Rejuvenation 2001-2014 (six-disc vinyl box set)

Van Morrison, The Prophet Speaks

Dec. 14

Bruce Springsteen, Springsteen on Broadway

Dennis Coffey [Funk Brorthers], Live at Baker’s

Valerie Carter, The Lost Tapes [Linda Ronstadt and Lowell George]

Dec. 21

Lone Justice, Live at the Palomino 1983

January and Beyond

Altitudes & Attitude [Dave Ellefson and Frank Bello], Get It Out

Joe Jackson, Fool

Deep Purple, the Move, Uriah Heep, Yardbirds, Fleetwood Mac and others, I'm a Freak, Baby: A Further Journey Through the British Heavy Psych and Hard Rock Underground Scene 1968-73 (three-disc set)

Heart, Live in Atlantic City (DVD)

Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, The Best of Everything: The Definitive Career Spanning Hits Collection 1976-2016 (two-disc set)

Bob Mould, Sunshine Rock

Long Ryders, Psychedelic Country Soul

Claypool Lennon Delirium, South of Reality

Bryan Adams, Shine a Light