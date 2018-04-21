A ‘Deadpool’ Pop-Up Bar Is Coming to New York and Los Angeles

If you’ve ever wanted to experience Sister Margaret’s School for Wayward Girls for yourself, now’s your chance to head on down to the iconic bar frequented by mercenaries of the Deadpool comics. Part of a partnership with drink company Mike’s Harder, Sister Margaret’s is coming to Brooklyn and Los Angeles for three nights only, where guests can down special Deadpool 2 -themed drinks, play Deadpool games, and enjoy the two Deadpool food groups: chimichangas and pizza.

The New York pop-up will be at the Alligator Lounge in Brooklyn from April 26-28 from 7 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Then the bar arrives at Slipper Clutch in downtown L.A., May 10-12 from 7 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Here's the details:

For three nights only, fans will get to experience Wade Wilson’s ultimate hangout, place their bets in the “Dead Pool,” play on the iconic Sister Margaret’s pool table and mingle with mercenaries. West Coasters will enjoy chimichangas, while Brooklynites will chow down on Deadpool pizza.

Mike’s Harder is also offering a chance to win seats to the movie’s L.A. premiere, and a trip to San Diego Comic-Con in July. You’ll need to RSVP for the pop-ups (and you’ll need to be over 21) on the doNYC site and the doLA site.

Deadpool 2 hits theaters May 18.