Sorry Wade, but when it comes to the Deadpool sequel, the most exciting things are the newest characters joining the universe – Josh Brolin ‘s Cable, Zazie Beetz ‘ Domino, Julian Dennison’s newcomer, and the rest of the X-Force . Luckily, the final Deadpool 2 trailer shows each of them off a little more, and officially introduces Shatterstar.

The new profanity-laced trailer finds Ryan Reynolds ‘ Deadpool not just forming any old group to fight off Cable, but a “super duper f–king group.” Thus meet, Terry Crews’ Bedlam, Beetz’ Domino, and Lewis Tan’s Shatterstar (remember Tan? He’s the guy we all wish played Iron Fist ). The trailer is an awesome showcase for Domino’s skills, or “luck” as she calls it, and has plenty of great Cable moments – thank the comic book movie gods Brolin plans to stick around the Deadpool universe for three more movies . The trailer even finds time for Wade to make a DCEU burn!

Here’s the official, very Deadpool synopsis:

After surviving a near fatal bovine attack, a disfigured cafeteria chef (Wade Wilson) struggles to fulfill his dream of becoming Mayberry’s hottest bartender while also learning to cope with his lost sense of taste. Searching to regain his spice for life, as well as a flux capacitor, Wade must battle ninjas, the yakuza, and a pack of sexually aggressive canines, as he journeys around the world to discover the importance of family, friendship, and flavor - finding a new taste for adventure and earning the coveted coffee mug title of World’s Best Lover. It will almost definitely be a reboot.

The confirmation of Shatterstar might also mean we’re getting an openly LGBTQ character in the Deadpool franchise, as the mutant was revealed to be queer in the X-Factor comic. Has Wade met his potential future boyfriend ? We’ll find out when Deadpool 2 hits theaters May 18.