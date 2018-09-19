Deadly Crash Lawsuit Dismissed For Tony Stewart

A judge has ruled on the wrongful death lawsuit against former NASCAR driver Tony Stewart.

A judge has officially dismissed the wrongful death lawsuit filed by the parents of Kevin Ward Jr. against Tony Stewart. Ward was killed after being hit by Stewart's vehicle during a sprint car race at Canandaigua Motorsports Park in 2014.

WIBX reported in April that Stewart and the parent's of Kevin Ward Jr. had settled although details were not divulged.

The terms of the settlement are confidential.

[ Information from WHEC ]