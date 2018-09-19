Deadly Crash Lawsuit Dismissed For Tony Stewart

Chris Graythen/Getty Images for Texas Motor Speedway

A judge has ruled on the wrongful death lawsuit against former NASCAR driver Tony Stewart.

A judge has officially dismissed the wrongful death lawsuit filed by the parents of Kevin Ward Jr. against Tony Stewart. Ward was killed after being hit by Stewart's vehicle during a sprint car race at Canandaigua Motorsports Park in 2014.

WIBX reported in April that Stewart and the parent's of Kevin Ward Jr. had settled although details were not divulged.

The terms of the settlement are confidential.

[ Information from WHEC]

WIBX 950 Source: Deadly Crash Lawsuit Dismissed For Tony Stewart
Categories: Featured, Sports, Utica-Rome News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top