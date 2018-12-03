Dunkin Donuts ‘DD Perks’ Accounts May Have Been Hacked

If you get your coffee fix from Dunkin' Donuts on a regular basis, you're probably a member of their 'DD Perks' program. If you are member, you'll want to take a look at this...

Dunkin' Donuts has posted a "notice" on their website warning DD Perks members that their personal account information may have been compromised. According to the release from Dunkin' Donuts ,

Although Dunkin’ did not experience a data security breach involving its internal systems, we’ve been informed that third-parties obtained usernames and passwords through other companies’ security breaches and used this information to log into some Dunkin’ DD Perks accounts.

So what kind of information could hackers have (possible) access to?

Well, Dunkin' Donuts says that the information that hackers may have possibly gotten depends on what you had on your DD Perks account, but could include your first and last name, your email address, your DD Perks account number, and your "DD Perks QR code."

So what should you do if you're a DD Perks member?

ABC News 10 says Dunkin' Donuts has forced a "password reset" for any of their customers that were or possibly were affected by this information breach. If you didn't have to reset your password, but you're still concerned about this hacking, you can visit the Dunkin' Donut website and scroll to the bottom of the page. There, you will see "IMPORTANT MESSAGE REGARDING DD PERKS ACCOUNT SECURITY," and a "Notice" underneath that you can click on to get the all the information Dunkin' Donuts has released.

If you would rather, you could also call the Dunkin' Consumer Care line at: 800-447-0013 between the hours of 7am and 7pm, Monday through Friday.

[Notice Regarding DD Perks Account Security from Dunkin' Donuts]

[ABC News 10]

[DunkinDonuts.com]