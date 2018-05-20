David Geffen Sells New York Apartment for $24.5 Million

David Geffen, the entertainment industry mogul who founded the Asylum and Geffen record labels, has off-loaded one of three apartments he owns in a New York co-op building. The price was $24.5 million, $3 million less than the asking price when the unit was placed on the market in September 2016, although the listing was removed a few months later.

According to StreetEasy, the 5,000-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-and-a-half bath residence on the top floor of the Parc V building at 785 5th Ave. was designed by famous architect Charles Gwathmey. The master suite contains a large sitting area and a dressing room. A third bedroom had been converted into a screening room with a projection booth.

Defined as "one of Fifth Avenue's most refined white-glove cooperatives," the 17-story Parc V stands across the street from the southeast corner of Central Park, and the apartment offers views of the park and the Plaza Hotel. The building's amenities include 24-hour security, a live-in superintendent, a renovated gym and a storage facility. Maintenance fees are $12,192 per month. Variety says that Geffen also owns a one-bedroom, one-and-a-half bathroom unit on a middle floor and three-story, 12,000-square-foot penthouse.