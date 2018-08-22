David Crosby Announces U.S. Tour

David Crosby announced a 22-date U.S. tour with his Lighthouse Band in support of his upcoming album, the details of which have yet to be revealed.

The road trip starts on Nov. 2 in Seattle and ends on Dec. 8 in Port Chester, N.Y., with tickets on sale Aug. 24. You can see the full list of dates below.

The follow-up to 2017’s Sky Trails is currently in production, with Lighthouse Band members Becca Stevens, Michael League and Michelle Willis appearing after their work with Crosby on 2016’s Lighthouse . The upcoming release will be his fourth solo album in five years.

Earlier this year, award-winning movie-maker Cameron Crowe said he was working on a documentary about Crosby’s life and career, in collaboration with director A.J. Eaton.

“David Crosby has been near the forefront of music and social change for the last four decades,” Crowe said. “Now 76, he’s forging a new path by seeking out younger musicians and trying to make a mark in a world now so different from the generation he came to define in the ‘60s. It’s a raw and moving portrait, rough edges and all.”

David Crosby U.S. Tour 2018

Nov. 2 @ Neptune Theatre – Seattle, WA

Nov. 4 @ Aladdin Theatre – Portland, OR

Nov. 6 @ Castro Theatre – San Francisco, CA

Nov. 8 @ Lobero Theatre, Santa Barbara, CA

Nov. 9 @ Golden State Theatre – Monterey, CA

Nov. 10 @ Fred Kavli Theatre – Thousand Oaks, CA

Nov. 12 @ Balboa Theatre – San Diego, CA

Nov. 13 @ City National Grove – Anaheim, CA

Nov. 15 @ National Hispanic Cultural Centre – Albuquerque, NM

Nov. 17 @ Liberty Hall – Lawrence, KS

Nov. 19 @ North Shore Centre for the Performing Arts – Skokie, IL

Nov. 20 @ Capitol Theatre – Madison, WI

Nov. 24 @ The Paramount Theatre – Cedar Rapids, IA

Nov. 25 @ Kalamazoo State Theatre – Kalamazoo, MI

Nov. 28 @ The Kent Stage – Kent, OH

Nov. 29 @ Weinberg Center for the Arts – Frederick, MD

Dec. 1 @ The Egg Performing Arts Centre – Albany, NY

Dec. 2 @ Whitaker Centre for Science and the Arts, Sunoco Performance Theatre – Harrisburg, PA

Dec. 4 @ Tupelo Music Hall – Derry, NH

Dec. 5 @ Bergen Performing Arts Centre – Englewood, NJ

Dec. 7 @ Zeiterion Performing Arts Centre – New Bedford, MA

Dec. 8 @ Capitol Theatre – Port Chester, NY