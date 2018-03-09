Put the Sunday gravy on the stove because we’re returning to the world of The Sopranos. But unlike the current wave of revivals flooding our TVs, David Chase’s new project is heading to the big screen. The creator of one of the most beloved shows of all time has sold a screenplay for a film prequel titled The Many Saints of Newark, which will examine the New Jersey mafia in the 1960s — including a few familiar (but much younger) faces.

Per Deadline , New Line has purchased the rights to The Many Saints of Newark , a screenplay co-written by Chase and Sopranos vet Lawrence Konner. The story is set in the ’60s, during the Newark riots, which heightened the conflict between the Italian mafia and local African-Americans — often leading to violent and deadly run-ins. Although he has experience behind the camera, Chase will not be directing the Sopranos prequel, but he will be heavily involved in selecting the right director for the job.

Beyond the basics, plot details are somewhat scarce, though The Many Saints of Newark will reportedly feature younger versions of a few characters from The Sopranos — although unconfirmed, this means the film could very well include Giovanni “Johnny Boy” Soprano (Tony’s father), his wife Livia (played memorably by the late Nancy Marchand) and Junior (Tony’s uncle, played in the series by Dominic Chianese).

Starring James Gandolfini, Edie Falco, Michael Imperioli and more, The Sopranos ran on HBO for six seasons, from 1999 to 2007. Chase’s landmark series introduced viewers to prestige television, winning multiple Emmy and Golden Globe awards during its run.