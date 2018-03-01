David Bowie Vinyl Titles Announced for Record Store Day 2018

David Bowie fans might need to brace their wallets for Record Store Day 2018 on April 21 — a trio of new short-run vinyl titles is on their way, some offering material making its first commercially available appearance.

According to Bowie's official site , RSD 2018 will herald the arrival of three new Bowie titles: Welcome to the Blackout (Live London '78) , featuring previously unreleased performances recorded during his "Isolar II" tour stops at Earls Court in London on June 30 and July 1, 1978; Let’s Dance (Full-length) , a 12” single collecting the full-length demo and a live version of the song; and Bowie Now , a reissue of a rare 1977 promo LP that was only circulated in the United States, featuring tracks from his Heroes and Low releases.

In addition to those titles — all of which sport newly designed artwork — Rolling Stone reports that there's even more rare Bowie vinyl on the way, although it will be even tougher to find than the Record Store Day 2018 titles. In conjunction with the New York arrival of the Bowie Is art installation, which is scheduled to be shown at the Brooklyn Museum between March 2-July 15, the museum will also be selling its own trio of releases: a 7" single featuring "Time" and "The Prettiest Star"; Live in Berlin , an eight-track "mini-LP" collecting performances recorded at Deutschland Halle on May 16, 1978; and a red vinyl version of iSelect , a compilation curated by Bowie that's been available at previous Bowie Is installations.

Check out the track listings for both of the latter titles below.

David Bowie, 'Live in Berlin' Track Listing

"Heroes"

"Be My Wife"

"Blackout"

"Sense of Doubt"

"Breaking Glass"

"Fame"

"Alabama Song"

"Rebel Rebel"

David Bowie, 'iSelect' Track Listing

"Life On Mars?"

"Sweet Thing/Candidate/Sweet Thing (Reprise)"

"The Bewlay Brothers"

"Lady Grinning Soul"

"Win"

"Some Are"

"Teenage Wildlife"

"Repetition"

"Fantastic voyage"

"Loving the Alien"

"Time Will Crawl" (MM Remix)

"Intro/Hang on to Yourself" (from Live Santa Monica '72 )