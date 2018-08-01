Dave Grohl’s ‘Play’ Film to Include 23-Minute Song

Play , a two-part mini-documentary by Dave Grohl , will be available for digital download and streaming on Aug. 10. Its centerpiece is a 23-minute song on which Grohl played seven instruments.

"Watching my kids start to play music and learn to sing or play drums, it brings me back to the time when I was their age listening to albums, learning from listening," He said in a press release. "And when I take my kids to the place where they take their lessons, I see these rooms full of children that are really pushing themselves to figure this out. And even now, as a 49-year-old man, I’m still trying to figure it out. … It’s not something that you ever truly master. You’re always chasing the next challenge, and you’re always trying to find a way to improve on what you’ve learned."

Play was directed by Grohl along with Mark Monroe, who also helped make Sound City and Sonic Highways . The first part of this new film consists of the Foo Fighters ' frontman talking about the feelings one gets from making music and the "lifelong relationship" one can have with a musical instrument. He also incorporated footage of students at the Join the Band music school in San Francisco.

Watch a Snippet of Dave Grohl's 'Play'

The second half is the recording of the title song, where Grohl built the 23-minute track without any notated music or other written ideas, only what was in his head. Beginning with drums and working from there, he played each instrument for the duration – stopping, and restarting from the beginning, if he made a mistake or felt he could do better.

Grohl first teased the project back in May. “If I want to write a 25-minute instrumental, write all the music, play all the instruments, film it and then, guess what, maybe never even release it? I'll do it," he said. "Just because I can.”

The entire composition will be sold digitally on Aug. 10, with a limited-edition vinyl coming out on Sept. 28. Grohl is accepting pre-orders, complete with a t-shirt bundle, at the Foo Fighters' web store .