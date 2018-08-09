Watch Dave Grohl’s Mini-Documentary ‘Play’

Dave Grohl ’s new film exploring musicians’ relationships with their instruments has been released. Play includes a 23-minute instrumental in which the Foo Fighters frontman takes turns playing each of seven instruments.

Producers described the project as “two part mini-documentary, directed by Dave Grohl, celebrating the rewards and challenges of dedicating one’s life to playing music. Part one opens with narrated behind the scenes discussion of the love of playing music and the lifelong relationship with an instrument — as well as the process and challenges of recording and filming this unique performance: The Play film then segues to the titular 23-minute, one-man-band instrumental recording on which Grohl plays all seven instruments on the track, all live. The entire song was played by Grohl, each time on a different instrument, live all the way through for 23 minutes.”

Grohl adds: “To any musician, young or old, a beautiful studio full of instruments is like a playground. To me, I’m like a kid in a candy store. Most musicians are always chasing the next challenge; you never feel satisfied. You never feel like you’ve completely mastered the instrument that you’re playing. It’s always going to be a puzzle. It’s always going to be a challenge. It’s a beautiful mystery.”

You can watch the documentary below:

An alternate version offers an interactive experience where fans can select specific audio and video channels. Play will be offered as a limited-edition vinyl release on Sept. 28; bundle deals available for pre-order now .

Grohl announced his plans back in May. “If I want to write a 25-minute instrumental, write all the music, play all the instruments, film it and then, guess what, maybe never even release it? I'll do it," he said. "Just because I can.”