Dave Grohl was primarily known for his drumming while playing with Nirvana , but even in the pre- Foo Fighters days he had begun branching out playing other instruments. Thanks to Scratch Acid musician Rey Washam, fans have a chance to check out Grohl's guitar work on an early demo of the Nirvana song "Scentless Apprentice."

As tipped by Stereogum , Washam posted a 30-minute jam session that he participated in with Grohl and Krist Novoselic , while both were still members of Nirvana. The jam took place in 1992, well before "Scentless Apprentice" arrived on Nirvana's In Utero set a couple of years later.

At the time, Washam had just quit playing drums with Tad, a band that had toured with Nirvana, and he was invited to jam with the guys. In the description for the video, Washam writes, "At the Nirvana rehearsal studio. Dave was obviously new to guitar, but had some songs he wanted to try out with a band. I had just quit playing in Tad and Dave asked me to come over and 'jam.' I had never met Dave or Kurt and Krist even though I had heard Kurt was a fan of a band I used to be in, Scratch Acid."

Washam recalls, "The jam was very low key, but I had to play Dave's drums the way he had them set up for himself. Krist showed up and fun was had by all. This is only a portion of a two hour jam session. Later that night we went to go see Guns n' Roses at the Kingdome. Dave got me into the show and a little trouble started. Maybe a few too many egos in the place."

The drummer says that even though he was invited for this jam, he feels that Grohl made the right decision to move forward without him and that Taylor Hawkins is the better fit for the Foo Fighters. "He never asked me to play with him again after that night. I still think he's a good guy," concludes the musician.

For those interested, there's a full 30 minutes of the jam, but for those wanting to specifically hear the "Scentless Apprentice" portion, skip ahead to 24:35 in the clip.