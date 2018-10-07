Dave Grohl Sets Charity Auction for ‘Play’ Instruments

Dave Grohl announced plans to auction the instruments he used to record his recent solo project Play with the proceeds to benefit “organizations that help young generations of new musicians ‘just play.'” The sale, to be hosted by Reverb between Oct. 9 and Oct. 21, will also include new instruments donated by guitar, cymbal and drum manufacturers, with every item autographed by the Foo Fighters mainman.

“Seeing my own kids start to play music and take lessons brings me back to the time when I was their age, chipping away at it and learning from my mistakes,” Grohl said. “Even now, as a 49-year-old man, I’m still trying to figure it out. It’s not something that you ever truly master. You’re always chasing the next challenge, and you’re always trying to find a way to improve what you’ve learned. It’s a lifelong obsession, but at the end of the day – just like any kid – the reward is just to play.”

Play , released in August, consisted of a documentary about music-making which led up to Grohl’s 23-minute solo performance on seven different instruments. During the opening scenes he said, “To any musician, young or old, a beautiful studio full of instruments is like a playground. To me, I’m like a kid in a candy store.”

The Play track was released on limited-edition vinyl on Sept. 28.