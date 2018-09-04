Dave Grohl made a lighthearted reference to U2 singer Bono after the Foo Fighters were forced to reschedule two shows on their tour in support of their latest album Concrete and Gold .

Soon after Bono had to abandon a U2 concert after five songs because he’d lost his voice , Grohl suffered a similar issue during a Foo Fighters show.

“After opening this leg of the tour Sept. 1 at Safeco Field in Seattle, Dave Grohl suffered a loss of voice and is now on vocal rest,” the band said in a statement. “That’s the last time I ever make out with Bono,” the frontman added.

The shows affected are both in Canada: Tonight’s concert at the Rogers Place in Edmonton will now take place on Oct. 22, and the Sept. 6 appearance at the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary has been moved to Oct. 23.

At the Seattle show, Grohl was rejoined by former Nirvana bandmate Krist Novoselic for the Vaselines’ song “Molly’s Lips,” a track the band had recorded and covered on a number of occasions. “We haven’t done this song together in a long time,” Grohl told the crowd.

You can watch the moment below.

After Bono's voice issue in Germany over the weekend, he updated fans and thanked them for their understanding. "I've seen a great doctor and with his care I’ll be back to full voice for the rest of the tour," he said. "So happy and relieved that anything serious has been ruled out. My relief is tempered by the knowledge that the Berlin audience were so inconvenienced. There was an amazing atmosphere in the house, it was going to be one of those unforgettable nights but not for this reason."

The abandoned Berlin show is rescheduled for Nov. 13.