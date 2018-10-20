Watch Dave Davies’ Video for ‘This Precious Time’

Kinks guitarist Dave Davies has released a video for his song “This Precious Time (Long Lonely Road),” which appears on his new album Decade that came out last week.

The LP consists of 13 songs he’d written in the ‘70s but shelved because he couldn’t decide what to do with them. They were recovered and modernized by his sons Simon and Martin Davies, who aimed to keep the spirit of the original recordings.

You can watch the video below.

“I wrote it about how we should treasure everything that happens to us because we don’t know what it’s going to mean to us in the end," Davies told UCR of “This Precious Time.”

"It’s about doing the best we can in whatever circumstance we find ourselves. It’s about my journey. ... It’s interesting to tune into the mindset of all that time ago, but there’s certain things that never really change. Certain views that I had of the world, I still hold. But points of view change over the years, and they should do, I think.”

Davies added that the main lesson he’d learned from working on Decade was “Never throw anything away."

"It’s so amazing," he reflected. "You write a little passage and you go, ‘No, it’s crap,’ but you keep it, then you write something else a couple of years later and go, ‘Hang on, that’ll fit with so-and-so.’ You shouldn’t throw anything away. Especially ideas. Maybe some food that’s gone by its sell-by date – throw that away!”