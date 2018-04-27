Dates Announced for the 2018 Boonville Oneida County Fair

It may seem quite a ways off, but summer will be here before we know it. And that means we're starting to get geared up for fair season! Dates have been announced for this year's Boonville Oneida County Fair.

First of all, if you haven't been to the Boonville Oneida County Fair before, this is definitely a good one to check out in Central New York. I went for the first time in 2015 and it was a blast. The fair is pretty big with amusement rides for the kids, barns full of animals, other exhibits with artwork and crafts, games, and of course lots of vendors.

The Boonville Oneida County Fair posted on their Facebook Page that this year's fair will run from Tuesday, July 24th through Sunday, July 29th.

Now that the dates have been announced, we'll have to sit back and wait for more updates to come in - From entertainment that will be at this year's fair to dates and times for the tractor pulls, shows, and other events and activities we can expect at the fair. We'll be sure to keep you updated as more information becomes available.

As for now, it's not too early to mark the dates for the 130th annual Boonville Oneida County Fair on your calendar, and get ready for another week of fun in Central New York. And you can always get updates by following the fair on Facebook at: Boonville Oneida County Fair.