Light scares and frightful fun for the young ones during the day, scream-inducing terrors at night - Darien Lake is the place to be this fall for all your haunting needs.

Who doesn't like a good scare? Darien Lake Theme Park has brought back their "Fright Fest," which includes fun activities for the kids during the day and more scary adventures at night for the older crowd. It's fun for everyone, whether you have a small family, or you just want to head out with your best friend or significant other.

"Fright Fest" will run for five weekends, from Friday, September 28th through Sunday, October 28th. Here's the hours for "Fright Fest," from DarienLake.com,

Fridays: 6pm to 11pm

Saturdays: 11am to 11pm

Sundays: 11am to 9pm

DarienLake.com says there will be trick-or-treating for the kids and other fun activities and events during the day. During the night there will be new "scare zones," haunted houses, haunted mazes, and zombies roaming around. There will also be a new light show on Friday and Saturday nights, just for "Fright Fest."

And we'll keep you updated on "Fright Fest," as more information becomes available.