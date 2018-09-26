The latest teaser trailer for Daredevil Season 3 is all about the classic rivalry of good versus evil, dark versus light. The only thing is, our hero is shrouded in darkness and dressed in all black, and the villain is the one donning his classic shiny white suit in an all white room. In Season 3, Matt Murdock is returning to his old all-black suit and Wilson Fisk is back.

We haven’t seen Vincent D’Onofrio’s Fisk, aka Kingpin, for quite some time, but now he’s out of the orange jumpsuit and returning to New York City for the next season of the Marvel Netflix series. As for Charlie Cox ’s Murdock, he’s still covered in blood from the brutal The Defenders finale – can someone at least get the guy a tissue? His whole return to darkness thing should come as no surprise for fans following the latest promo photos and trailers; the last teaser trailer showed Murdock inside a confessional saying, “Darkness only responds to darkness. And the truth is I’d rather die as the devil than live as Matt Murdock.”

Along with the new teaser, Netflix released an official synopsis for the new season:

Missing for months, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) reemerges a broken man, putting into question his future as both vigilante Daredevil and lawyer Matthew Murdock. But when his archenemy Wilson Fisk is released from prison, Matt must choose between hiding from the world or embracing his destiny as a hero.”

The third season of Daredevil premieres on Netflix on October 19.