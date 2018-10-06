The New ‘Daredevil’ Season 3 Trailer Hits a Bullseye

He’s been gone for a while but he’s back. Technically, multiple “he”s are back in the new Daredevil trailer. The series, the first and longest-running of Marvel’s Netflix universe, returns with new episodes later this month, and this trailer promises an intriguing season, with Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin released from prison a “changed man” harboring a serious grudge against Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) and his costumed alter ego.

It sure looks like this trailer also introduces one of Daredevil’s most iconic comic-book adversaries: The deranged assassin Bullseye. At least that’s who I have to assume is the guy masquerading as Daredevil, wearing his costume, and throwing around his weapons with pinpoint accuracy. Who else could it be? I guess it could be Taskmaster, another Marvel character who can mimic superheroes’ abilities, but Bullseye makes a lot more sense for a Daredevil series. Frankly, it’s surprising Daredevil hasn’t introduced Bullseye sooner, given how central he is to the character’s mythos.

Here’s the new season’s official synopsis:

Missing for months, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) reemerges a broken man, putting into question his future as both vigilante Daredevil and lawyer Matthew Murdock. But when his archenemy Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio) is released from prison, Matt must choose between hiding from the world, or embracing his destiny as a hero.

Daredevil returns with new episodes on Netflix on October 19.