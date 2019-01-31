Cuomo Visits Ilion To Tour Water Main Break And Hold Briefing

Governor Andrew Cuomo was in Ilion on Thursday afternoon to tour the site of a water main break on Barringer Road.

Crews are also dealing with another water main break that happened on Otsego Street yesterday.

Cuomo held a briefing at the Ilion Municipal Building with Village officials.

He said whatever Ilion needs to get up and running until the water system is operational, the state will be there and make sure it's provided so people should feel good about that.

The Village of Ilion is under a Boil Water advisory until further notice.

Bottled water is available for Ilion residents at the Municipal Building. Cuomo says the state will be also providing 40,000 bottles of water to the Village.

"The health and safety of New Yorkers is paramount, and our priority as always is to ensure communities get the resources they need during difficult situations," Governor Cuomo said. "We are providing clean drinking water to the people of Herkimer County and will continue working hand in glove with local leaders to provide whatever assistance is needed to get the situation resolved."