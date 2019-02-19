Cuomo Proposing To Extend Seat Belt Law To Back Seat

New York Govenor Andrew Cuomo is proposing to extend the state's seat belt law to require all passengers in the back seat to buckle up. How do you feel about that?

WKTV reports that under the current law, while all passengers in the front seat must wear seat belts, only passengers younger than 16 are required to wear them when riding in the back seat.

According to the Governors Highway Safety Association, 28 states and the District of Columbia already have some kind of law on the books mandating back-seat seat-belt usage.

Lawmakers in New York plan to vote on the budget before April 1st that would include this change.