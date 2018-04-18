Cuomo Says New York Will Be A Marijuana-Legal State Soon

As more and more states are legalizing marijuana, it appears that New York State will be next. At least according to our Governor anyway...

“You have states that have legalized it now. It is no longer a question of legal or illegal. It’s legal in Massachusetts. It may be legal in New Jersey. Which means for all intents and purposes it’s going to be here anyway.”

I'm all for intelligent legalization conversation, but gosh, I was taught in grade school that the 'everybody's doing it' approach was not usually the best (wanna jump off a bridge?) and this sounds suspiciously like grade-school logic. Also, what happens to all of the people that are incarcerated for dealing or being caught with pot now? Do they still stay in jail?