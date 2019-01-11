Three Young Boys Killed In Herkimer House Fire

UPDATED 3:46 p.m.- Herkimer fire officials say the bodies of all three boys have now been recovered.

UPDATED 1:47 p.m.- Herkimer fire officials say three young boys were killed in an early morning house fire on East Steele Road in Herkimer.

The body of a one-year-old boy was found in the rubble, but the search for a 6-year old and 7-year old continues.

The fire was reported at around 6:00 a.m.

Officials say two adults awakened by smoke detectors tried to get to the three children in the home, but were unsuccessful.

The adults exited the home and then attempted to go back in, but weren't able to reach the children.

Original story:

Fire crews were busy Friday morning battling a house fire on East Steele Street in Herkimer.

The call to emergency responders came in just after 6:00 a.m., officials said.

Little Falls and Ilion were also on scene. Travelers were asked to avoid the area as crews worked to extinguish the blaze.

Several local news outlets report there is mounting concern for the condition of three children who lived at the home. Herkimer Fire Chief John Spanfelner told Spectrum News that two adults who lived at the home were awoken by a fire alarm this morning, but were unable to get to the children before exiting the house through a window.