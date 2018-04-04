It’s all happening: Creed 2 — officially titled Creed II because roman numerals are serious business — has begun production with Sylvester Stallone , Michael B. Jordan and Tessa Thompson reprising their roles from Ryan Coogler ’s hit sequel. Although Coogler, who recently wowed audiences and shook the MCU with Black Panther , won’t be returning to helm Creed II , he remains on board as executive producer — and had a hand in selecting the new director.

That would be Steven Caple Jr., who previously directed the 2016 drama The Land . According to the press release for Creed II , Coogler attended USC film school with Caple Jr., whom he calls an “amazing filmmaker.” Production has officially kicked off on the follow-up to the 2015 hit, which centered on boxing newcomer Adonis Creed (Jordan), whose father famously battled Rocky Balboa (Stallone) in the ring.

Creed II will follow Adonis as he continues training under Balboa — this time to take on the son of another one of the iconic boxer’s foes: Vitor Drago (Florian Munteanu), son of Ivan Drago (Dolph Lundgren). As you can imagine, the follow-up will explore themes similar to that of Coogler’s film; Caple Jr. describes it as a “tale beyond the boxing ring,” adding that it “dives deep into family, legacy, and fears.”

Stallone shared a quick behind-the-scenes video on Instagram to celebrate the start of filming — and though it doesn’t really reveal anything, it’s nice to see him back on set:

Creed II will hit theaters on November 21.