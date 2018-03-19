Catch Corning’s GlassBarge This Summer In CNY

This summer you'll be able to check out a new cool way to make glass. Corning is taking a trip with their GlassBarge all throughout upstate New York.

GlassBarge is a 30’ x 80’ canal barge equipped with glassmaking equipment, will set sail at the Brooklyn Bridge Park on May 17th and then travel north on the Hudson, then westward along the Erie Canal before making its way to the Finger Lakes. That means it will be making a trip to CNY all throughout the early summer.

It will stop at ports in Yonkers, Poughkeepsie, Kingston, Albany, Little Falls, Sylvan Beach, Baldwinsville, Fairport, Lockport, Buffalo, Medina, Brockport, Pittsford, Seneca Falls, and Watkins Glen. A ceremonial last leg of the trip will take place by land, concluding in Corning with a community-wide celebration on September 22."

GlassBarge will be in CNY first June 30th - July 1st in Little Falls. Next it will be making a stop in Sylvan Beach between July 7th and July 8th. Next the barge will be making a trip to Baldwinsville and Fairport. You can find the full schedule of stops from Corning.

