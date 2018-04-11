In case you thought that Jalapeno peppers were the hottest on earth, think again.Something called Carolina Reaper Peppers recently put a Cooperstown man in the hospital! But how??

Apparently consuming these peppers causes the arteries in the brain to constrict causing screaming 'thunderclap' headaches for days on end which is why the guy sought medical care.

He's all good now, but if you're looking to have a 'hottest pepper ever' eating contest, have the paramedics standing by or better yet, just acknowledge the power of the Reaper and try a pancake or hot dog eating contest instead!

Oh, and speaking of: Here's another sort of Reaper that I'm more familiar with and this one will wreck your day far worse than thunderclap headaches will...

Photo by Isaac Brekken/Getty Images