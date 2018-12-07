A physical education and health teacher at Cooperstown Jr./Sr. High School was arrested Friday on charges related to child pornography, WIBX has learned.

Parents of students in the district were notified late Friday morning via voice message, which said Justin Hobbie was taken into custody Friday on child porn related charges.

''At this time there is no evidence that this arrest and charge involves any child in the Cooperstown Central School District. If this changes, federal agencies will contact families directly,'' the message from superintendent William Crankshaw said.

The US Attorney's Office has confirmed the arrest.

Official charges are not yet known.

Hobbie was also the school's girl's modified soccer coach, WIBX has learned.