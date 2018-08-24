Congresswoman Claudia Tenney welcomed another Trump Cabinet member to the region for the second time in one week.

Coming on the heels of a visit from SBA Administrator Linda McMahon, Claudia Tenney visited local area dairy farms with U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Sonny Purdue.

The Secretary and Congresswoman Tenney began their morning visiting Trinity Valley Dairy Farm in Cortland then traveled to Brabant Farms in Verona.

Congresswoman Claudia Tenney says,

I am grateful Secretary Sonny Perdue took time to listen to the plight of our farmers. The Secretary listened to real stories, answered questions and provided insight into how the USDA, under his direction, is enacting meaningful changes to turn the tide. Milk prices are dropping at an alarming rate while feed and energy costs are skyrocketing.

Tenney and Purdue took questions from over 100 farmers, FFA members and community leaders. Yesterday was the first time in 20 years a U.S. Secretary of Agriculture has visited NY-22.