Congratulations to the Winners of the First Annual Cornhole Tournament [PHOTOS]

The first annual Folds of Honor Cornhole Tournament was a huge success thanks to all of YOUR who shared, signed up, and showed up to compete to make the event a huge win for everyone.

Congratulations to our first-place winners in the competitive division "Team Poke-Pink" made up of David Sumner and Matthew Polen.

Sue Macdonald

And to our second place team in the competitive division the Cornhole Wreckers Stuart Curtis and Isaac Long!

Sue Macdonald

Congratulations to the first place team in our recreational division 'Corn Dog on Yo Left Dog' Drew Guillaume and Phil Tommasino

What an amazing day in Saratoga! We had a huge turnout - were you there? Check out some of our favorite images from the day below and look to see if our photographer caught you mid-toss. See you next year!