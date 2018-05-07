Community: Events the Week of April 7th through May 13th at the Central Library
The Central Library in downtown Buffalo has a TON of events this week! Check them out and get involved!
The month of May blooms with One Community One Book featuring A Farewell to Arms by Ernest Hemingway. There are several programs taking place throughout the month at Buffalo & Erie County Public Libraries including the One Community One Book - World War I Day at Central Library this Saturday, May 5 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. featuring WWI exhibit tours, a Donut Girls themed children’s program, presentations on the legacy of WWI by Jacek Wysocki, a discussion on Hemingway by Mary Sorrels, and songs from WWI with James Kimball and more!
To see the entire month of free Library programs, click here: https://goo.gl/3RFo5k.
Monday, May 7
10 am-12 noon: Information Table: United Healthcare Community Plan. Near computers, main floor
11 am-2 pm: Information Table: Jericho Road Community Health Center. Outside Media Room, main floor
12 noon-1 pm: BPOvations Series: Finnish Composer/Violinist Jaakko Kuusisto. Ring of Knowledge, main floor
3:30-4:30 pm: UB Talks Student Presentations. Ring of Knowledge, main floor
5:30 pm: Young Audiences of WNY Board Meeting. Joseph B. Rounds Board Room, second floor
Tuesday, May 8
10 am-12 noon: Computer Training: Microsoft Word Basics. Register 716-858-7132. TechKnow Lab, second floor
11 am-2 pm: Information Table: Say Yes Buffalo. Near computers, main floor
12 noon-1 pm: IMAGINE Buffalo Series. Video: The Rise of Iron and Steel Framed Buildings. Speaker Carl Skompinksi, Board Member, Central Terminal on Central Terminal’s World Monuments Fund Watch. Ring of Knowledge, main floor
3-5 pm: Maker Tuesday: Clay Pets. Launch Pad MakerSpace, main floor
4-5:30 pm: Buffalo Never Fails Educator Preview. Collections Gallery Conference Room, second floor
4-6 pm: Buffalo Public Schools Art Show Opening & Reception. Ring of Knowledge and West Room, main floor
Wednesday, May 9: Library closed for staff development
Thursday, May 10
9:30-11:30 am: Buffalo Public Schools Literacy Club. West Room, main floor
9:30 am-12 noon: US Army Corps of Engineers Open House. Central Meeting Room, second floor
11 am-2 pm: Information Table: Say Yes Buffalo. Near computers, main floor
11 am-2 pm: Information Table: UB Educational Opportunity Center. Outside Media Room, main floor
11 am-3 pm: Rehearsal, Building Brighter Futures Talent Show (May 17). Auditorium, lower level
3-6:30 pm: Buffalo Memories Book Scanning Session with The Buffalo News. West Room, main floor
3-7 pm: VR: Google Tilt Brush Art Showcase. Launch Pad MakerSpace, main floor
4-6 pm: B&ECPL Board of Trustees Executive Committee Meeting. Joseph B. Rounds Board Room, second floor
5-7 pm: Thursday Movie: Paths of Glory (1957). Ring of Knowledge, main floor
6-8 pm: Rehearsal, L2D Dance Co. Dance Recital (May 12). Auditorium, lower level
Friday, May 11
12 noon-1 pm: Chairman’s Book Club: Panel Discussion, Hillbilly Elegy by J.D. Vance. Ring of Knowledge, main floor
12 noon-2:30 pm: Information Table: WNYIL Mental Health Peer Connection. Near computers, main floor
1-3 pm: Take Apart Friday. Launch Pad MakerSpace, main floor
1-3 pm: Literacy NY Buffalo Niagara Drop-In Tutoring Center. West Room, main floor
Saturday, May 12
9 am-12 noon: BTC Course: History of Buffalo. Pre-registration required. Collections Gallery Conference Room, second floor
10-11 am: Medical Mile Talks & Walks. Discussion and walking tour. Ring of Knowledge, main floor
10:30 am-12 noon: Grandpa’s Invention: Genealogical Research with US Patents. Central Meeting Room, second floor
1-2 pm: Toddler Storytime. Kids’ Space, main floor
1-2 pm: Young Audiences Second Saturday: Bollywood Dance: Past and Present. Ring of Knowledge, main floor
1-3 pm: Adolescent Advocacy Program. West Room, main floor
2-3 pm: Buffalo Never Fails: The Queen City and World War I. Free, public guided tour. Collections Gallery, second floor
2-3:30 pm: LEGO Club. Launch Pad MakerSpace, main floor
2-4 pm: Make a Succulent Garden. Register online: www.goo.gl/o6BAoT. Kids’ Space, main floor
2-4 pm: L2D Dance Co. Dance Recital. $$. Auditorium, lower level
Saturday, May 13
1-5 pm: VR: Google Tilt Brush Art Showcase. Launch Pad MakerSpace, main floor
Launch Pad MakerSpace Hours
3D printing, Sphero Ball & recording studio
Main floor by Fables Café
Monday 11 am - 5 pm
Tuesday 9 am - 5 pm
Wednesday Closed
Thursday 9 am - 7:30 pm
Friday 11 am - 5 pm
Saturday 10 am - 4 pm
Sunday 12 noon - 5 pm
Currently on Display
Collections Gallery, second floor: Buffalo Never Fails: The Queen City and World War I
Rare Book Room, main floor: Omar Khayyám’s Rubáiyát: The Persian Poem That Became a Sensation in English Translation
Concourse, main floor: Buffalo Public Schools Annual Student Art Show Celebrating Art 2018
