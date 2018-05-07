The month of May blooms with One Community One Book featuring A Farewell to Arms by Ernest Hemingway. There are several programs taking place throughout the month at Buffalo & Erie County Public Libraries including the One Community One Book - World War I Day at Central Library this Saturday, May 5 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. featuring WWI exhibit tours, a Donut Girls themed children’s program, presentations on the legacy of WWI by Jacek Wysocki, a discussion on Hemingway by Mary Sorrels, and songs from WWI with James Kimball and more!

To see the entire month of free Library programs, click here: https://goo.gl/3RFo5k.