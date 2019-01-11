It’s been quietly talked about for years, and now it seems like it’s really, actually happening: A Coming to America sequel starring Eddie Murphy .

Deadline has word that Craig Brewer ( Hustle & Flow , the upcoming My Name Is Dolemite , also with Murphy) will direct the film. Black-ish creator Kenya Harris is currently rewriting the script from original Coming to America screenwriters Barry Blaustein and David Sheffield.

We’ve also got our first hint of what the sequel will be about. SPOILER ALERT: Eddie Murphy will come to America in it:

In the sequel, Akeem learns about a long lost son, and must return to America to meet his unlikely heir to the throne of Zamunda. The intention is to bring back the original cast which includes Arsenio Hall, who played the prince’s aide Semmi, Shari Headley, who was courted by the prince when he went undercover as a fast food worker, John Amos, who played her father, and James Earl Jones, who played the king.

In a statement, Murphy said that “after many years of anticipation, I’m thrilled that Coming to America 2 is officially moving forward ... I’m looking forward to bringing all these classic and beloved characters back to the big screen.”

That’s exactly what they are; Coming to America is one of the defining comedies of the 1980s. So this sequel will come with a lot of anticipation — and a lot of pressure.