Comets Take Springfield In Shootout

The Utica Comets defeated the Springfield Thunderbirds 6- 5 at the MassMutual Center Saturday night in a complete shootout.

Springfield struck first with Grenier and a power-play goal with 11:54 to go in the first period. Simonelli tied the game two minutes later with a powerplay of his own. Chatfield gave the Comets a 2 - 1 lead at 13:34 of the first period firing a wrist shot past the Thunderbirds Goalie, that was Chatfield's first professional goal.

Hunt tied the game at two 1:42 in the second periodLowery put the Thunderbirds back on top just 6 minutes later. Schemitsch extended the lead to 4 - 2 six minutes later, Michael Carcone scored and brought the Comets within one just sixteen seconds later.Bancks tied the game at four with 4:08 to go in the second period.

Valk put Springfield ahead 5 - 4 five minutes into the third period. Jasek tied the game at 5 with 2:11 remaining in the third period. Bancks scored the game-winning goal with 39 seconds to go in regulation

The Comets return to the ice Thursday, April 5th, they take on the Toronto Marlies. The puck drops at 11 am at Ricoh Coliseum

[ Utica Comets ]